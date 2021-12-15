Search

15 Dec 2021

Man accused of assaulting Louth County Council employee

Man accused of assaulting Louth County Council employee

Dundalk District Court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 56 year old man accused of a serious assault on one of three Louth County Council staff who were doing a site walk of the proposed greenway from Omeath to the border, has had his case further adjourned at Dundalk district court.

Martin Ward of Lower Shore Road, Drumullagh, Omeath is charged with assault causing harm, making a threat to kill or cause serious harm, producing a rock in the course of a dispute and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, at Lower Shore Road, Drumullagh, Omeath on February 11th last.

Judge Cormac Dunne, who heard that no injuries were sustained in the assault, adjourned the case to February 16th when the Defence will indicate whether the accused is pleading guilty or contesting the case.

