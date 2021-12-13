Search

13 Dec 2021

McGreehan welcomes major education funding announcements for Louth students

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed two education funding announcements for Louth students. 

Minister Norma Foley has announced payment of €1.63m minor works grant funding for primary, special and post-primary schools in Louth as part of additional support in the context of Covid-19. 

Welcoming the announcement, Senator McGreehan said:

“This significant increase in funding for Louth schools will enable them to address both their minor works requirements and also to address small-scale ventilation improvements at school level as a short-term mitigation measure, should they require to do so.”

“Minor works funding is important in terms of supporting the operation of schools generally and particularly within a Covid-19 environment.”

“Schools may also apply for emergency works grant assistance to address larger-scale issues on a permanent basis.”

Also, this past week the Government announced that €6.85m has been granted to provide funding to support educationally disadvantaged learners in accessing and participating in community education under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund (MAEDF). 

Under the fund, Louth and Meath Enterprise and Training Board (ETB) will receive €640,116. 

Welcoming this announcement, the Louth Senator said:

“This Fund is specifically designed to tackle educational inequalities which continue to be highlighted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and support access to community education.”

“The projects funded varied from those designed to help support online learning, connect communities and provide social support to the most disadvantaged.”

