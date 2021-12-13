Ardee Concert Band hold Christmas performance

Ardee Concert Band held their first Annual Christmas Concert since 2019, on Friday evening last, 10th December.

Various sections of the band took part in a socially distanced concert including, their Recorder Group conducted by Gerry Farrell, Junior Band conducted by Jayne Healy, Intermezzo Ensemble conducted by Tim O'Callaghan and National Band Champions and the Ardee Senior Band conducted by Ronan O'Reilly.

Having missed their 2020 concert they were so looking forward to 2021 and didn't disappoint their live audience.

Once again they instilled the spirit of Christmas into all who attended.

The band concert was always seen as the start of the festive season for many and the group hopes with the help of the community it will hopefully continue again for another 39 years at least.

A number of awards were issued to members in their respective bands for most improved player for the year 2021, including:

In the Junior band, Tadgh Doolan received his award in his festive Santa Hat, in the Intermezzo Ensemble Maggie Keirn was awarded with the Stephen Lynch Memorial Trophy.

Tom Healy was presented with the Seán Matthews perpetual Trophy by Senior band conductor Ronan O'Reilly for most improved young player in the senior band .

The group wish to express their thanks to the committee and all helpers on the night for another well organised concert, run so smoothly.