Uninsured driver collided with another vehicle, Dundalk district court heard

An uninsured driver collided with another vehicle that was turning into a filling station, after he undertook it and realised there was another vehicle parked in the hard shoulder in front of him, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Evan Morgan (21) with an address at The Mountain House, Tulla, Omeath was prosecuted for careless driving arising out of the incident on the R173 at Ballymascanlon on July 12th 2019.

The court heard last Wednesday that the driver of the other vehicle was waiting to turn right into a filling station at 4.15pm, when the defendant undertook her on the left hand side and then saw a vehicle was in front of him on the hard shoulder.

He pulled back into the lane, but due to his speed, he collided with the car. Both vehicles were written off. The Defence solicitor said his client had previously appeared before the court for driving without insurance on the date in question and said at its heart “it’s a rear ending”.

He stressed that there will be a civil remedy open to the injured party through the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland and his client, who is very apologetic, and was 19 at the time of the collision, had signed the mandate from the bureau.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said he was inclined to let Judge McKiernan deal with the case and adjourned it to December 22nd saying he wanted something to say the injured party is not out of pocket.