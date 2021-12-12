Search

12 Dec 2021

Uninsured driver collided with another vehicle, Dundalk district court heard

Uninsured driver collided with another vehicle, Dundalk district court heard

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

An uninsured driver collided with another vehicle that was turning into a filling station, after he undertook it and realised there was another vehicle parked in the hard shoulder in front of him, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Evan Morgan (21) with an address at The Mountain House, Tulla, Omeath was prosecuted for careless driving arising out of the incident on the R173 at Ballymascanlon on July 12th 2019.

The court heard last Wednesday that the driver of the other vehicle was waiting to turn right into a filling station at 4.15pm, when the defendant undertook her on the left hand side and then saw a vehicle was in front of him on the hard shoulder.

He pulled back into the lane, but due to his speed, he collided with the car. Both vehicles were written off. The Defence solicitor said his client had previously appeared before the court for driving without insurance on the date in question and said at its heart “it’s a rear ending”.

He stressed that there will be a civil remedy open to the injured party through the Motor Insurers’ Bureau of Ireland and his client, who is very apologetic, and was 19 at the time of the collision, had signed the mandate from the bureau.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said he was inclined to let Judge McKiernan deal with the case and adjourned it to December 22nd saying he wanted something to say the injured party is not out of pocket.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

After a great season in the NEFL, the Dundalk FC Ladies squad celebrated another great year at their annual awards night, held this this year in Byrnes Bar.Our resident photographer was there to sampl

The 2021 Dundalk FC Ladies Awards Night

Home

After a great season in the NEFL, the Dundalk FC Ladies squad celebrated another great year at their annual awards night, held this this year in Byrnes Bar.





Our resident photographer was there to sample the atmosphere and take a few photos of players, coaches, supporters and parents enjoying a great night of celebrations. Have a look and see do you recognise anyone and don't forget to tag them in the comments.





Use the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery. 

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media