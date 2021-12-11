Dundalk woman pleaded guilty to stealing from Revenue

A woman accused of stealing over €25,0000 over a two-year period from the Revenue Offices in Dundalk, pleaded guilty at Dundalk district court last week.
Teresa Delduca (33) with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk is charged with 30 counts of theft on various dates between February 10th 2016 and April 19th 2018. The sums allegedly involved range from €65 to €1,850 euro.
Ms Delduca is further charged with the attempted theft of €2,000 at the same location on April 30th 2018.
The Defence counsel told Dundalk district court last Wednesday that her client could be sent forward to the Circuit Court on signed pleas of guilty.
The barrister also applied for legal aid to be extended to one Senior and one Junior Counsel as she said the Revenue Commissioners are the injured party and her client was a staff member at the time and the plea of mitigation might be quite technical.
Judge Brendan O’Reilly extended the legal aid certificate and sent the defendant forward to Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.
After a great season in the NEFL, the Dundalk FC Ladies squad celebrated another great year at their annual awards night, held this this year in Byrnes Bar.
Our resident photographer was there to sample the atmosphere and take a few photos of players, coaches, supporters and parents enjoying a great night of celebrations. Have a look and see do you recognise anyone and don't forget to tag them in the comments.
Use the 'Next >' arrow above or 'Next Story' below to go through the gallery.
Stephen Campbell Naomh Mairtin, gets away from Dan Campbell of Shelmaliers in last Sunday's game in Haggardstown. (Pic: Arthur Kinahan)
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.