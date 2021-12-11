Dundalk woman pleaded guilty to stealing from Revenue

A woman accused of stealing over €25,0000 over a two-year period from the Revenue Offices in Dundalk, pleaded guilty at Dundalk district court last week.

Teresa Delduca (33) with an address at Greenacres, Dundalk is charged with 30 counts of theft on various dates between February 10th 2016 and April 19th 2018. The sums allegedly involved range from €65 to €1,850 euro.

Ms Delduca is further charged with the attempted theft of €2,000 at the same location on April 30th 2018.

The Defence counsel told Dundalk district court last Wednesday that her client could be sent forward to the Circuit Court on signed pleas of guilty.

The barrister also applied for legal aid to be extended to one Senior and one Junior Counsel as she said the Revenue Commissioners are the injured party and her client was a staff member at the time and the plea of mitigation might be quite technical.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly extended the legal aid certificate and sent the defendant forward to Dundalk Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda.