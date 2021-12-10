Search

10 Dec 2021

Dundalk man accused of arson attack on same house twice

Dundalk man accused of arson attack on same house twice

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 39-year-old man accused of targeting the same house in two separate arson attacks, is complex and there is a likelihood of further charges, Dundalk district court was told last week.

Declan Clarke with a separate address at Rockfield Manor, Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk is currently charged with damaging 83 Rockfield Manor by fire on the 18th and 20th of September last.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch explained to Judge Brendan O’Reilly last Wednesday that the case could not be expedited any further as the views of the DPP are required.

After the Defence barrister said psychiatric reports were being prepared as part of a High Court bail application, Judge O’Reilly adjourned the case to December 22nd.

Local News

