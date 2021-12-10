Louth TD welcomes extension of  relief schemes for the hospitality sector 

Local Fine Gael TD Fergus O’Dowd has said that the extension of the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS)

at full rate as well as the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme (CRSS) will come as a great relief to businesses in the hospitality and events sectors.

Deputy O’Dowd said: “My colleague, Minister Paschal Donohoe, announced that the Government have extended the EWSS at the full rate of €350 per week for all businesses until January 31st. The CRSS will also be extended until the end of January.

“The latest Covid-19 restrictions has left the hospitality sector in a very difficult position and today’s announcement will be a great relief to the tens of thousands working or operating businesses in the sector.

“I have been working closely with representatives of the hospitality sector and met as recently as last week in order to relay to the Minster for Finance an accurate account of the pressure the sector is under and to ensure that adequate support schemes were put in place as quickly as possible.

“The decision is not a silver bullet and this decision will of course have to be reviewed further depending on the epidemiological situation in January. It was imperative to confirm supports as quickly as possible and I hope this decision will allow businesses to maintain a link with their employees going into the new year.

“A further amendment to the Finance Bill 2021 will be brought in the Seanad stage next week to give effect to these changes.”

Deputy O’Dowd added; “The higher €350 EWSS weekly rate will be back-dated to December 1st. Furthermore, it will come into operation from Monday next, December 13th, with payments made within two days of submitting a claim and arrears due from December 1st being paid by the end of next week.

“Minister Donohoe’s decision will also extend the end-date of the CRSS to January 31st, 2022, to align with the requirement for nightclubs to close until January 9th, 2022, which I hope will come as a relief to those working or operating in the nightlife sector.”