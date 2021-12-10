Dundalk students take part in college awareness week

College Awareness Week is a national campaign which aims to promote the benefits of going to college, to help students of all ages to become college ready and to showcase local role models.

In St Louis Dundalk recently they celebrated the strong college going culture already within the school with a variety of activities to highlight the advantages and opportunities available, from guests from Higher Education, to many past pupils.

Guidance Counsellor Ms Dara Mee, explained that while "we are missing the connection and fun of our usual annual Careers Fair, we are making the most of the week, with plenty of visitors from the different universities, as well as sharing the stories of staff on their chosen career paths".

The school has very close connections with past pupils and many of them visited during the week in order to offer insight to the students into different career paths.

There was also a ten minute ‘Drop everything and Ask’ session when students got the opportunity to chat to their teachers about all things career.

"Many of the teachers in St Louis have taken diverse pathways into teaching so it was beneficial to realise that an initial degree is not the end point but just a starting point for a lifetime of career paths," said Principal Michelle Dolan.