09 Dec 2021

Dundalk's Cllr Kelly raises concern at safety issues at Coulter Place

Cllr raised ongoing speeding issues and road safety concerns at Mini Minds

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

Dundalk Cllr Seán Kelly raised ongoing speeding issues and road safety concerns at Mini Minds childcare facility in Coulter Place, Armagh Road, Dundalk on Tuesday evening at the Dundalk Municipal District December meeting.

In a motion Cllr Kelly brought forward, it stated "That Louth County Council carry out a safety audit and any works that are required including speed calming and signage at Mini Minds, Coulter Place, Armagh Road, Dundalk.

"Mini Minds is a childcare facility providing crèche and preschool services to 58 families and has 13 staff members. Given the numbers involved there are significant safety concerns at drop off times in both the morning and afternoon.’"

Kelly further stated given that number of new residential units in the area and with it many new young families that something needed to be done as a matter of urgency before an accident occurs.

In response Council management said that the estate was still not taken in charge and they would look at roads with a history of accidents to prioritise them for works.

Cllr Kelly asked that the taking in charge of the estate be expedited and that the road safety officer from the Council visit the site as soon as possible to ascertain what could be done in the short term.

Local News

