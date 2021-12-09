Search

09 Dec 2021

Dundalk students take part in Entwined Histories project

Dundalk students take part in Entwined Histories project

Coláiste Chú Chulainn students taking part in Entwined Histories project

Reporter:

Reporter

A group of keen second year historians in Coláiste Chú Chulainn have been working with a partner school in Northern Ireland as part of the Entwined Histories project.

Students visited Linen Hall Library and City Hall in Belfast last month where they got tours of the buildings and got a grounding in the history of partition from the instructors from Co-operation Ireland.

They also did a ‘script development day’ with students from Lagan college Belfast in the Carrickdale Hotel on the 16th November, to plan how best to explore the lives and contributions of Michael Collins and James Craig to life on this island through the medium of film.

The Entwined Histories project brings schools, north and south, together to explore significant anniversaries and themes emerging from the Decade of Centenaries.

Students from each school have been tasked with, and given instructions on, creating a short film on a chosen topic.
Next, the groups will work together over two day-long workshops, directing and filming their production before a premiere of their films at the end of the year.

History teacher, Mr Fisher, speaking of the project said: "This is our fourth year involved with Entwined Histories, it’s an excellent incitive that creates a lot of excitement around our shared history and incentivises thorough historical research.

"I’m glad we are continuing to play a role in it this year and the students are very much enjoying representing the school."

Carlingford teen releases charity album in memory of grandfather

The Dundalk Democrat's Superstar winner receives prizes

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media