Dundalk court: Judge warns bail conditions not 'a la carte'

A man who failed to provide proof of his identity to gardai claimed at Dundalk district court last week that his parents had applied for a passport on his behalf in order to get a form of photo I-D.

After hearing it was alleged Martin Stokes (22) who gave an address at Cedarwood Park, Cox’s Demesne had not adhered to all of his bail conditions, Judge Brendan O’Reilly warned him that they’re are not “a la carte “and he must comply with all of them.

The defendant was originally before the court on a single count of failing to give information as to the identity of the person who was using a vehicle on Bridge Street, Dundalk on November 9th last, whereby the investigating member of An Garda Siochana had reasonable grounds for believing that an offence had been committed under the Road Traffic Act.

As part of bail terms imposed last month, he must sign on daily at Dundalk Garda Station, reside at the address given in Cedarwood Park and be contactable by gardaí at all times by mobile phone.

The court heard the phone number provided, while working initially is now dead and he had failed to provide a satisfactory form of ID to gardai.

He was further charged last Wednesday with driving without insurance or a driving licence and failing to produce both documents.

The Defence solicitor said his client wished to plead guilty to all of the charges but Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said she was not in a position to accept the guilty pleas as she was not satisfied the defendant’s identity had been established.

The investigating Garda also told the court the accused had been offered the opportunity to provide his finger prints and he had not volunteered to provide them.

Judge O’Reilly said that bail conditions are not ‘a la carte’ and told the defendant “you comply with the whole lot of them".

Mr. Stokes told the court he has applied for a driving licence and he has not received social welfare as he works for his father’s power-washing business.

He said he had no medical card, but he has a gym pass which has his photograph on it.

When Judge O’Reilly asked if he had P60 or P21 – Revenue documents to certify his earnings, the defendant replied that he gets paid cash in hand.

He said his parents had gone to Belfast to get his birth cert and said they had sent off for his passport in the last few days, although the court heard no such application was recorded at Dundalk Garda Station.

Judge O’Reilly adjourned the case for a week and remanded him in custody with consent to bail of €2,000 with €1,000 in cash to be lodged, subject to a number of conditions including observing a curfew from 11pm to 7am, signing on at Dundalk Garda Station three times a week and submitting a copy of his passport within 14 days.