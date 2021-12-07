Dundalk court: Accused of drug driving

Dundalk District Court
A 27 year old man accused of drug driving and driving without insurance, appeared before Dundalk district court last week.
Andrew Moorehouse with an address at The Court, Hazelhatch Park, Celbridge is charged with driving while cocaine was present in his body at Braganstown, Castlebellingham on July 19th last.
He is also accused of driving without insurance at the same location on the same date and also with failing to produce a certificate of insurance within 10 days.
The court heard last Wednesday he made no reply when each charge was put to him after caution that morning.
Judge Brendan O’Reilly adjourned the case to February 9th, when the Defence will indicate if a guilty plea is being entered or if a date for a contested hearing is required.
