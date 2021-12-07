Search

07 Dec 2021

Funding for Louth Social Enterprises

 

An Táin arts centre, one of social enterprises to receive funding

Reporter:

Reporter

Local Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan has welcomed the announcement that seven Louth social enterprises are to receive a share of €32,631 in grant funding to help with their capital costs. 

The successful organisations include Tredagh Lodge Day Care Centre, Moneymore Childcare Centre, Dundalk Media Centre CLG, Culture Connect, An Tain Arts Centre, The Cottage Market Drogheda, and Habitat Re-Store.

Senator McGreehan said: “COVID-19 has been challenging for all businesses, including our Social Enterprises.

"This funding will assist these Louth Social Enterprises with specific costs in relation to their facilities.

“In some cases, it will cover the cost of refitting areas for members. Other organisations will use the funding to purchase the likes of new furniture or IT equipment.

"The grants may be small in nature but I know they will greatly assist our Social Enterprises t who have continued to serve their communities through the Pandemic.”

