Firearm discharged in Dundalk

Gardaí investigating an alleged discharge of a firearm in Dundalk on Saturday, December 5th, are appealing for witnesses.

At approximately 8:30pm on Saturday , Gardaí received reports alleging that a firearm had been discharged in Muirhevnamor, Dundalk.

No one was injured during the incident, however a residential property was damaged during the incident, a garda spokesman said.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the Villas 2 and Drive 1 area of Muirhevnamor and Tom Bellew Avenue.

Any road users with camera footage are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dundalk Garda station on 042 9288 400, the Garda Confidential line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this stage and investigations are ongoing, according to gardai