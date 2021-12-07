Haggardstown and Blackrock book for sale

Few parishes are changing as rapidly as that of Haggardstown and Blackrock and such is reflected in this charming old photo of Mary and Tom McCarthy celebrating their honeymoon at The Neptune Hotel in Blackrock Village in 1940.

This is one of several hundred pictures included in 'A Journey Through Time From Land To Sea In The Parish Of Haggardstown & Blackrock' restored by Owen Byrne, and remaining copies of the book are on sale for the reduced price of €10.

The 176 page book, which was commissioned by Fr. Pádraig Keenan P.P, and the parish pastoral council and written and compiled by Noel Sharkey, has already raised €7,270 towards the cost of repairs to St. Fursey's Church, Haggardstown, and St. Oliver Plunkett Church at Blackrock.

Copies are available at Pat Flanagan Mace, Dublin Road; Centra, Blackrock, and Roe River Books, Park Street, Dundalk, and also from the sacristy at St. Fursey's Church, with all proceeds going towards refurbishments to both parish churches.

Copies of Noel Sharkey's latest poetry book 'Testament', sales from which have already raised €235 for The Birches Alzheimer Day Care Centre at Priorland Road are also available from the same outlets, priced €5.

The total monies donated to The Birches from two parish histories sponsored by Frank Lynch's Accountancy Firm and Sharkey's eight poetry book now amounts to €24,245.