06 Dec 2021

Local homeless support group ‘stretched to the limit’

Reporter:

Jason Newman

Email:

jason.newman@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Homeless support group Save Our Homeless Dundalk have said they have been recently ‘inundated’ with requests for help and have called for food donations over the coming Christmas period. 

The group, located in News & Deli in Park Street, and who help to provide basic foodstuffs to struggling families and individuals, took to their Facebook page posting:

“Morning Folks. We are inundated with requests for help. So many people out there struggling to make ends meet, keep a roof over their heads and food on the table, but we are stretched to the limit.”

“People, families, elderly and children suffering for basics needs daily. Mums and dad’s going to bed hungry, worried about who is going to knock the door looking for something that they just don’t have.”

 “Yes, we have all struggled through this pandemic some more than most, but if you can help us to out in any way over the next few weeks no matter how small it is please do, if we can help put a smile on a child’s face and hope in a parents heart won’t it make life a little easier.”

 “Thanking you all in advance.”

Recent figures have shown a slight increase in homeless figures for the North East region from 75 to 81.

Nine families were reported as homeless during the week of 25-31 October 2021, the same number as in September. Of this, 12 adults and 18 child dependents were recorded as homeless in October. In September, the number comprised 11 adults and 20 child dependents.

