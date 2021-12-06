Dundalk Musical Society cancels Cinderella Panto

The Dundalk Musical society has announced the cancellation of this year’s Cinderella Pantomime citing the new 50% indoor capacity rules along with concerns around the viability of socially interactive rehearsals.

The event due to take place in January was set to be the 30th anniversary of the society holding a pantomime in the town.

On the society’s Facebook page they wrote:

“The devastating news of the reduction in capacity of indoor events to 50% along with the focus on children in socially interactive settings, means the safe running of rehearsals is impossible with such little time until we open.”

“This means that unfortunately we have been left with no other option than to cancel the pantomime for this year.”

“We are heartbroken and it is not a decision we have taken lightly but we feel that we have been left with no other alternative, we want to keep our cast, crew and the public safe and the financial impact could cause irreversible damage to our society.”

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank each and every one of you for your time, patience and commitment to bringing back live entertainment over the last number of weeks and rest assured we shall be back.”

“The cast have worked so hard and we look forward to seeing them all again when the world is in a healthier state.”

“With regards to ticket refunds this will all be handled through An Tain Arts Centre, they will make a statement on their social media platforms today.”

“Please be patient with the team at An Táin Arts Centre as they process the large volume of refunds, this has been an incredibly tough 2 years on our industry and our local theatre.”

“We thank Paul and his team for their professionalism and diligence.

“Refunds for Costume monies will be available in person on Sunday 12th of December between 2pm and 3pm at St Nicholas Hall.”

“We will endeavour to answer any queries and once again thank you for your support and understanding.”