03 Dec 2021

Dundalk court: Charged in connection with fatal crash

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 36 year old man charged in connection with a fatal road crash on the Dundalk/Castleblayney Road, appeared before Dundalk district court last week.

Maksim Mordasov with an address at Main Street, Shercock, County Cavan is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Matthias Thannheisen at Rassan, Hackballscross on May 4th last.

Sgt. Fintan McGroder of Dromad Garda Station told the court last Wednesday that the accused made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

He added that the DPP has directed prosecution on indictment which means the case will be heard at Circuit Court level.

Sgt. McGroder said the DPP had given consent for the defendant to stand trial or to be sent forward on a signed guilty plea being entered.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan granted him bail and remanded him on his own bond of a thousand euro to Dundalk District Court on January 5th.

As part of his bail terms the defendant must sign on at Bailieborough Garda Station, have no contact with witnesses in the case, surrender his passport and give an undertaking not to apply for a duplicate or any other form of travel documentation.

He must also supply a phone number to Gardai on which he can be contacted at all times.

Defence solicitor Barry Callan applied for legal aid and asked for an order for disclosure.

He also said that a Russian interpreter would be required for his client’s next court appearance.

