Search

30 Nov 2021

Dundalk TD says climate change action cannot be delivered 'on the backs of regular people'

Dundalk TD says climate change action cannot be delivered 'on the backs of regular people'

Sinn Féin Cllr Kevin Meenan with Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú at a recent protest at the Square

Reporter:

Reporter

A Dundalk TD has said that delivering on climate change promises will not be possible if it appears to be done on the backs of the public as the cost of living increases.

Sinn Féin's Ruairí Ó Murchú, speaking during a debate on the Climate Action Plan 2021 in the Dáil said that progress on climate change should not be made at the expense of the public.

"We need to be absolutely clear on one point. We are not going to deliver climate change if the public sees it is being done on the backs of regular people by imposing carbon taxes etc. without any alternatives being offered," said Deputy Ó Murchú.

It comes as the party held a protest at Market Square in Dundalk on Saturday over the rising cost of living, caused by rising fuel, rent and childcare costs.

According to Deputy Ó Murchú, the state and the government need to do the heavy lifting and that delivery was "vital".

"It is all about delivery. At this point, we have a Government that has failed to deliver on its targets, including in regard to
public electric vehicles, the retrofit scheme and training hubs. There has been a failure to front-load the changes needed in transport.

“The Government still has to get its act together on floating offshore wind. The minute all those things are done and the targets are delivered on, then we will get somewhere.

“We all accept there will be difficulties. There is nobody in the farming sector who does not know that is the case. There is a need for the Government to consult with people and show them a future roadmap. Unless that is done, there will no public buy-in and we will not have delivery of the targets set."

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media