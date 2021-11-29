Slight increase in homeless figures in North East

Search

29 Nov 2021

Reporter:

Donard McCabe

There was a slight increase in the numbers presenting as homeless in the North East in October, according to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage Homeless Report, released last Friday.

The North East region, comprising Louth, Monaghan and Cavan, reported 81 adults accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation during the week of 25-31 October 2021 – an increase of six on the 75 reported in September.

Of the 81 reported, seven were aged 18-24; 45 aged 25-44; 24 aged 45-64 and five over 65 years old.

Nine families were reported as homeless during the week of 25-31 October 2021, the same number as in September. Of this, 12 adults and 18 child dependants were recorded as homeless in October. In September the number comprised 11 adults and 20 child dependants.

The Department’s official homelessness statistics are published on a monthly basis and refer to the number of homeless persons accommodated in emergency accommodation funded and overseen by housing authorities during a specific count week, typically the last full week of the month.

The reports are produced through the Pathway Accommodation & Support System (PASS), collated on a regional basis and compiled and published by the Department.

