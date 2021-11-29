Louth Cllr welcomes the replacing of old cast piping causing water discolouration

Cllr John Sheridan has welcomed the announcement that the old cast piping causing water discolouration in Tallanstown is to be replaced.

“I welcome the news that 1.5km of old cast iron piping is to be replaced in Tallanstown in coming weeks", Cllr Sheridan said.

"I have been highlighting issues with water supply for over two years and this summer questioned was cast iron piping the reason for continued water discolouration.”

“The works will run from now to early 2022 to modernise the pipe network in Tallanstown.

"I know there will be traffic disruption and water issues during the works, but hopefully the end is in sight.

"There have been many false dawns before for Tallanstown since the 2019 boil water notice and 2020 ice-pegging of the pipes in the village.

“The people of Tallanstown need to be sure of clean safe drinking water. At a recent council meeting I questioned about the decommissioning of the Mullacrew water plant in the area, which was recommended by the Environmental Protection Agency following a 2019 audit.

"The supply for Tallanstown, Louth Village and Knockbridge is to move to the Dundalk water network in 2022.

"I hope issues around discolouration on the Dundalk network can be resolved as soon as possible."