Keith Walsh to bring new show to Dundalk's An Táin tonight

A former RTÉ 2FM host is set to appear at An Táin Arts Centre tonight as part of his new comedic theatre show, Pure Mental.

The show, which will be held at An Táin on Saturday, November 27th at 8pm, is a “journey of introspection and exploration” around Keith’s own life, which has been out together with the help of acclaimed performer, writer and director Janet Moran.

This is the first time that Keith has worked as a playwright, adding that the help of Janet Moran has helped him rise to the challenge.

“You will laugh, you might cry, the voices in my head are telling me that you might want to throw rotten fruit at me? Is that still a thing? In the end, we'll all feel a lot better. I hope,” said Keith Walsh.

The show takes place in An Táin Arts Centre on Saturday, November 27th at 8pm, with tickets costing between €14 and €16, with a €1.50 booking fee.

Tickets can be purchased at www.antain.ie or by contacting 042 9332332.