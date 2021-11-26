Search

26 Nov 2021

Bench warrant issued over fight in Dundalk estate

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Garda who responded to a report of a fight in a local housing estate, told Dundalk district court last week that he came upon a topless man in an intoxicated state, carrying a golf club.

Dillon McCague with an address at Marian Park, Dundalk was charged with two public order offences arising out of the incident at Castleross, shortly before 7.30pm on June 17th last – including using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

The case was heard in his absence and his solicitor told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that he did not believe any evidence had been given of the location being ‘a public place’.

However, the Judge disagreed, saying she thought the Garda had said that in evidence.
After hearing the defendant had 30 previous convictions, Judge McKiernan issued a bench warrant for sentencing.

