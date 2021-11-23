Dundalk school to receive hot meals

A local Senator has welcomed the inclusion of a Dundalk school in the Hot School Meals programme.

Scoil Náisiúnta Eoin Baiste in Dundalkis set to be added to the expanded Hot School Meals programme, which was announced yesterday, November 22nd, by Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys.

The programme is set to be expanded from January 2022, with an additonal €3 million investment from the government.

There will be a total of 81 DEIS schools added to the programme, adding 16,000 primary school students to the scheme.

“I am delighted to see Scoil Náisiúnta Eoin Baiste included in the programme,” said Senator McGreehan

“Receiving a hot meal in the middle of the day is so important for nutrition but also for a child’s mental and physical wellbeing.

“I know this local school greatly welcomes its inclusion on the scheme and I will continue to work for more Louth schools to be included in this terrific programme.”

The School Meals programme itself provides food to 1,506 schools and organisations around the country.