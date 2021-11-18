Dundalk business woman is Ireland's top networker

A local businesswoman, originally from the Cooley Peninsula, now based in Dundalk, has taken the spot as the top Irish Business Networker, as acknowledged by Business Network International (BNI).

Michelle Rankin, who started her own digital marketing agency ‘Michelle Rankin Marketing’ in September 2019 – just six months before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic - received the top networking award due to her outstanding efforts in generating business for fellow members of the BNI organisation.

Having graduated Digital Marketing at DKIT, and also qualified as a ‘Train the Trainer’ coach, Michelle believes her success is due to years of experience working in small and medium sized businesses, all while “wearing many hats”.

“I’ve worked in numerous types of positions, wearing many hats across various industries. I believe that’s what led me to the realisation that to really succeed in business, sometimes you have to be selfless, putting yourself in someone else’s shoes, and thinking about other people before yourself,” said Michelle.

“I’ve always believed in the strength of teamwork and that’s what led me to joining BNI in June 2020, at the height of the pandemic. I found it great to network with other small business owners in the same boat and I must say that the support has been amazing.”

In April of this year, just 10 months after joining her chapter, BNI Royal Navan, Michelle was also voted in as the chapter’s president - a highly-prestigious moment especially for such a new member.

“It’s done wonders for my confidence and success in business. During my time as chapter president, I’ve been recognised in the ‘Top 5 Spot’ of national members before in the North East and Dublin, but gaining the number 1 spot in Ireland this month is a huge achievement for me.”

“I’d like to thank all of my business associates, clients, and family - I would have never achieved it without their support. I always felt that it was a huge risk to go out on your own to start a business, and then especially with a pandemic, but it is so worth it.”

As part of her own business, Michelle has helped numerous small to medium Irish businesses to grow their reach online and to increase their revenue, all thanks to her tried and tested digital marketing techniques.