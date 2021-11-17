Possible water disruption in Dundalk tomorrow as Irish Water undertake essential maintenance

Irish Water have announced essential maintenance for Thursday
Essential maintenance to water systems in Dundalk and parts of Louth may lead to disruption to water supplies tomorrow and Friday, say Irish Water.
The group have said that essential maintenance works to the water system in Dundalk may impact the Castletown Road, Mill Road, Toberona Road, Oldbridge, St Johns Bridge, alongside surrounding areas.
The maintenance is expected to last from 9am until 6pm on both Thursday and Friday.
Elsewhere, due to a burst water main, there will be disruptions to water supplies in Collon, Dunleer and other surrounding areas from tomorrow at 9am until 6pm.
Irish Water have said that impacted customers should allow between two and three areas after work is completed for normal supply to be restored.
