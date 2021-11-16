Search

Dundalk musician found in possession of cannabis

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A musician who was found in possession of €100 worth of cannabis replied “I was caught, you got me” and “Sorry is a good one” when a judge asked him at Dundalk district court last week if he had anything to say about the matter.

Sean McKenna with an address at Williamsons Place, Dundalk, who represented himself, admitted the unlawful possession of drugs at George’s Quay on July 30th last year.

The court heard the cannabis herb was recovered after he was seen acting in a suspicious manner and was searched.

The defendant, who had no previous convictions, also acknowledged to Judge Cephas Power that one “might have a bearing on me going to America”.

The judge said he recognized what a difficult time the pandemic has been for musicians and told him if he paid €200 to the Turas counselling service ”I’ll discharge it”.

The cash was subsequently handed into court.

