14/11/2021

Case over breaching Covid regulations struck out in Dundalk court

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A Dublin woma was charged with breaching Covid regulations following a gathering at St. Brigid’s Shrine in Faughart during lockdown, avoided a conviction at Dundalk district court last week.

Holly Casey (26) with an address at Tubber Lane, Arderrig, Lucan admitted failing to state her name and address to a Garda at Upper Faughart, Dundalk on January 31st last.

She was further charged with contravening a penal provision of a regulation, to prevent, limit, minimize or slow the spread of Covid-19.

Inspector John Boyle told the court last Wednesday that the second charge could be withdrawn.

He added the defendant had no previous convictions and once taken into custody, Ms. Casey’s behaviour was excellent.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan, noting it had occurred during lockdown said the defendant had met the case fairly.

In striking out the case, the judge said ”I’m going to give her a chance on this occasion”.

Her two co-defendants – Patrick Brocklebank (66) of Rose Park, Kill Avenue, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and 41 year old Fergal

Sheehy (41) of Aisling Park, Cox’s Demesne, Dundalk failed to attend court and had their cases adjourned to January 12th when Judge McKiernan said the hearing will proceed in their absence.

