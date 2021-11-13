Search

13/11/2021

Dundalk man caught entering off-duty garda's car

A 18 year old man was arrested after an off-duty Garda spotted two individuals enter his unlocked car which was parked in the driveway of the officer’s home, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Kyle Cooney with an address at Pearse Park, Dundalk was charged with getting into the stationary vehicle in an estate on the Dublin Road, Dundalk on July fourth last.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch said the off-duty guard followed the pair, identified himself to them as being a Garda and directed them to wait until another guard arrived on the scene.

Sgt. Blanch described it as ‘a random unfortunate event’.

The court was told the 18 year old, who had no previous convictions, was caught running out of the estate and the defence solicitor said while his client was taking a lot of drugs at the time, that is no longer the case.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case to January 12th with a view to the Probation Service assessing Mr. Cooney’s suitability for the drugs court.

