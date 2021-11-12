Dundalk court: Accused of serious assault

Dundalk courthouse
A 30 year old man accused of being involved in a serious assault in north Louth is facing having his case heard at Circuit Court level, after Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused jurisdiction in the case at Dundalk district court.
Michael Reel of Bearna Park, Killeavy, Newry is charged with assaulting a male causing him harm at Ballymakellett, Ravensdale on August 30th 2019.
The case was last week put back to December first for the directions of the DPP.
