12/11/2021

Covid-19 in Louth: 114 new cases reported in the county as incidence rates rise

Daily Louth Covid-19 cases shoot up by four

Coronavirus Covid-19

There have been 144 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Louth by local health officials, as of midnight November 10th.

The new cases were confirmed this morning by the Department of Public Health North East.

It comes as the Health Protection Surveillance Centre is reporting that 933 new cases of Covid-19 were reported in Louth over the last week.

Yesterday, the National Public Health Emergency Team confirmed an additional 3,680 cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

The current 14-day incidence rate of the virus per 100,000 population is now 1,180.9, compared to the national 14-day incidence rate of 952.4.

The local breakdown of incidence rate is also available up to November 8th, with the Ardee and Drogheda electoral areas having particularly high incidence rates.

In Drogheda Urban, the 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 is 1,724.8, with Drogheda Rural having a rate of 1,504.8. In Ardee, the 14-day incidence rate is 1,003.3.

Dundalk's electoral areas are lower than the national incidence rate, with the 14-day incidence rate sitting at 678.3 in Dundalk South. 

In Dundalk Carlingford, the 14-day incidence rate is 535.2, which is the fourth-lowest incidence rate in a local electoral area in the country.

Hospitalisations

As of 8pm last night, there are 528 people in hospital with Covid-19, according to the HSE's Daily Operations Update. Of these, 30 patients are receiving treatment in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda.

There are currently six general beds available in Lourdes Hospital.

There are currently no intensive care beds available in Lourdes, with seven people receiving treatment for Covid-19 in ICU in the hospital.

Local News

