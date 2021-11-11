Dundalk man accused of arson attacks

Dundalk courthouse
There’s a likelihood of further charges being brought against a 39 year old man accused of targeting the same house in two separate arson attacks, Dundalk district court was told last week.
Declan Clarke with a separate address at Rockfield Manor, Hoey’s Lane, Dundalk is currently charged with damaging 83 Rockfield Manor by fire on the 18th and 20th of September last.
The case previously been adjourned for the directions of the DPP, however court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch told the court the directions are still awaited and there is a likelihood of further charges.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan remanded the defendant in custody to November 17th when he will appear by videolink.
