Dundalk court: Sentenced for threatening behaviour

A man with 276 previous convictions was verbally abusive towards gardai who found him in an intoxicated state at Tesco Extra car park and told them he’d see them when he had his balaclava, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Fergal Reilly (40) of No Fixed Abode was charged with two public order offences arising out of the incident on March 21st last.

He was also charged with the same offences, being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, arising out of a separate matter two days later, at Conyard’s Shop on the Newry Road, where he was abusive towards staff and refused to leave.

The court heard when they arrived on the scene, gardai found him sitting on a fridge in the shop.

The Defence solicitor said the offending occurred within a 48 hour period and his client’s recollection of what happened ‘isn’t great’. He added that he’s apologetic and stressed that no harm was done in either incident.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two months sentence.