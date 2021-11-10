Dundalk court: Sentenced for threatening behaviour

Dundalk courthouse
A man with 276 previous convictions was verbally abusive towards gardai who found him in an intoxicated state at Tesco Extra car park and told them he’d see them when he had his balaclava, Dundalk district court heard last week.
Fergal Reilly (40) of No Fixed Abode was charged with two public order offences arising out of the incident on March 21st last.
He was also charged with the same offences, being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, arising out of a separate matter two days later, at Conyard’s Shop on the Newry Road, where he was abusive towards staff and refused to leave.
The court heard when they arrived on the scene, gardai found him sitting on a fridge in the shop.
The Defence solicitor said the offending occurred within a 48 hour period and his client’s recollection of what happened ‘isn’t great’. He added that he’s apologetic and stressed that no harm was done in either incident.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a two months sentence.A man with 276 previous convictions was verbally abusive towards gardai who found him in an intoxicated state at Tesco Extra car park and told them he’d see them when he had his balaclava, Dundalk district court heard last week.
An action shot from the U17 A Football final between St Kevin/St Michaels and St Fechins in Ardee. (Pic: St Fechins GAA Facebook)
Dublin City Council has indicated it may allow the Garth Brooks concerts to be rescheduled next year if “exceptional or unforeseen circumstances” occur.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.