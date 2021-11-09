Dundalk court: Accused of burglary

Dundalk courthouse
A 34 year old man accused of a burglary in the Cox’s Demesne area, was last week formally returned for trial to Dundalk Circuit Court.
Conor Brady with an address at Oakland Park, Dundalk is charged with committing the alleged offence at Cedarwood Park, on September 10th 2019.
At the local district court last Wednesday, after being told a book of evidence had been served on the defendant, Judge Eirinn McKiernan sent Mr. Brady forwards for trial in the Circuit Court sitting in Drogheda on November 30th.
Committee members from Dundalk and County Louth Golf Clubs who took part in the annual match between the two clubs in Dundalk
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.