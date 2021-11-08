Accused of sexually assaulting a teenage girl in Dundalk

Dundalk courthouse
A man accused of sexually assaulting and falsely imprisoning a 14 year old girl appeared before Dundalk district court last week.
The now 19 year old defendant, who can’t be named due to reporting restrictions, had previously been charged with assaulting the teen causing her harm, at a location in the town on November 16th last year.
The court heard the man made no reply when the two new charges were put to him after caution that morning.
Following a contested bail application, which was heard in private, Judge John Brennan extended bail to the new charges – subject to strict conditions. The case was adjourned to December 8th for the service of a Book of Evidence.
