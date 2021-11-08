Search

08/11/2021

Dundalk TD says Covid-19 situation is precarious and that hospital staff are under 'severe pressure'

TD seeks urgent help in Dail for Dundalk teen with eating disorder

Sinn Féin TD for Louth Ruairí Ó Murchú

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

A local Dundalk TD has raised concerns about the rising levels of Covid-19, saying that the situation is “precarious” with hospitalisations remaining high.

Sinn Féin’s Ruairí Ó Murchú was speaking last week during the debate on the extension of Covid-19 emergency powers, saying that people are examining the situation with trepidation.

“We accept that this pandemic is going to continue into the future and that we are still in an incredibly precarious situation,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“Many of us have probably enjoyed, for want of a better term, the reopening of certain events, but obviously we are looking at everything with trepidation as regards the numbers.”

He said that hospital staff are still under “severe pressure” and that a booster campaign for healthcare staff should have been done sooner.

As of 8pm on Sunday, November 7th, there are 27 Covid-19 patients being treated in Our Lady of Lourdes in Drogheda, with 486 being treated nationwide, according to the HSE’s Daily Operations Update.

Currently, the hospital has no available intensive care unit beds, with five patients currently receiving treatment for Covid-19 in the hospital.

Deputy Ó Murchú called for primary legislation to be brought in, rather than extensions of emergency powers every few months, to help tackle the anomalies that come with reopening.

“We must do everything possible from the point of view of reducing the pressure.

“We need to look at something closer to primary legislation rather than the continuity of emergency legislation. We need rules to be dealt with in the House, with back and forth regarding the rights and wrongs.

“We could deal with some of the anomalies that have occurred throughout the many levels and many reopenings. That is what must be done rather than this continuity of emergency legislation.”

Deputy Ó Murchú also raised the need for a public inquiry into Dealgan House Nursing Home, and that it has been over a year since Health Minister Stephen Donnelly liaised with the impacted families.

“As we are dealing with the issues in the pandemic, it would be remiss of me not to raise the Dealgan House Nursing Home and the fact that it is more than a year since the Minister engaged with the families,” said Deputy Ó Murchú.

“He said they need a mechanism to provide the truth. They need an answer as soon as possible.

“My view is that a public inquiry is the only thing that will work in that case.”

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media