Search

06/11/2021

Dundalk court: Charge of obstructing gardai dismissed

Dundalk court: Charge of obstructing gardai dismissed

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 33 year old man claimed at Dundalk district court last week that he didn’t realise his ex-partner’s emergency accommodation was being raided in a Garda drugs search, and he was in fear for his safety and that of his ex and her two children when the door was forced open.

Colm Beatty with an address at Farnham Road, Cavan denied a charge of obstructing a garda, at Oyster Bay Court, Carlingford on November 19th last by attempting to the close the door on gardai and prevent them from gaining entry.

The court heard how local gardai and members of the Dundalk District Drugs Unit were executing a search warrant around 8.40pm, when an ‘enforcer’ was used to open the door, which was locked.

Three gardai gave evidence that they had identified themselves a number of times beforehand. One garda said she went to walk in once the door was opened but Colm Beatty had repeatedly pushed the door against her. She said she was wearing a high-viz garda stab vest. She said the defendant was extremely aggressive and tried to stop them searching the house. The garda confirmed to the Defence barrister that the address was emergency accommodation provided to his client’s ex-partner due to a feud with other persons in the county.

The witness,who said her arm was bruised from being jammed between the door and the defendant pushing it up against her, rejected a suggestion that there was no knock or ring of a doorbell before the enforcer was used.

The Defence barrister said his client was in panic mode because he thought somebody was coming to attack his ex-partner.

A detective from the Garda Drugs Unit said he was wearing a standard navy Garda stab vest with Garda written across it.
He said Mr. Beatty was irate and abusive and “there was no talking to him” and added a number of garda vehicles were outside the house and in his opinion it was not possible for him “not to know we were gardai”.

A third garda said the defendant was using all his strength on the other side of the door – pushing very forcefully particularly against the female officer.

Colm Beatty told the court he was watching Christmas movies with the children when he heard a ruckus and ‘bounced up out of the chair’ towards the front door, which ‘came through’ and he threw himself at it claiming he was in fear for himself and the others in the property and claimed when he saw it was guards “I was rested assured”.

The Defence barrister argued his client’s intention was not to obstruct, but to ultimately protect his former partner and her children.

Judge John Brennan said he had no doubt that the gardai identified themselves and accepted their accounts of the level of aggression shown. He added that tensions were heightened and Mr. Beatty was in an anxious state.

However, the judge said he was not convinced that the defendant definitely knew that it was gardai. He had a reasonable doubt and dismissed the charge.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't s

Photo Gallery: Tennis Ireland Festival comes to Carlingford

Home

We may be a few months away from the first Grand Slam of the year at the Australian Open and long past the Wimbledon Championships last Summer when tennis takes over the TV airwaves, but that hasn't stopped Tennis Ireland from doing all they can to sell the sport to the next generation.


During the midterm they nominated Carlingford Tennis to kick start their ‘Tennis Festival’. This is an initiative aimed at getting young players on court and learning the basic coordination skills to play tennis but in a fun and safe way.


Headed up by local coach John McGahon who is also a performance coach for Leinster Tennis, he arranged for Tennis Ireland and regional coaches to come to Carlingford for coach education days focusing on young kids ages from 6-10 for a free tennis festival that included specific games and fun learning for these juniors. 


The coaches dressed up as super hero’s and lots of fun was had on the day. In total we had 48 juniors playing on the courts in different sessions: 


1) Red Ball (beginner) were we had 24 kids ranging from 6-10 


2) Orange Ball were we had 18 kids play 11-13


3) Green Ball were we arranged match play and fun games for teenagers 14-16


Here are a selection of photos of the happy coaches and students learning more about the sport of tennis. Could this be the start of a further love of the sport?


Use the next < to go through the gallery 

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media