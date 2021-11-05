Dundalk man charged with being abusive to gardai

A 39 year old man who became irate with gardai and verbally abused them after they informed him they planned to search him for drugs, had taken issue with the suggestion he would have drugs, his solicitor told Dundalk district court.

Stephen Smyth with an address at St. Alphonsus Terrace, St. Alphonsus Road, Dundalk was charged with being intoxicated in a public place and using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour on Hoey’s Lane on June 20th last.

Court presenter Sgt. Laura Blanch outlined how the defendant had been cycling on the footpath and appeared to be ‘stumbling’ on the bicycle.

She said gardai had concerns the bicycle may have been stolen and Mr. Smyth immediately became irate. He was intoxicated and unable to stand unaided.

After being informed he was going to be searched under the Misuse of Drugs Act the defendant told gardai to ‘F*** off’. The sergeant added he called them tramps and threatened to give them a box “if they didn’t f*** off”.

The court heard Mr. Smyth had one previous conviction dating back to 2009 for drunk driving.

The defence solicitor said her client was irate at the suggestion that he would be in possession of drugs or that there was an issue with the bicycle.

She added he had €300 with him in court.

Mr. Smyth apologised to the court and when Judge Eirinn McKiernan questioned his behaviour on the date in question he replied ”It’s bad behaviour your honour”.

Judge McKiernan told him “If there’s no gardai, there’s no law and order”.

The judge applied the Probation Act and directed that the €300 go to the Garda Benevolent Fund.