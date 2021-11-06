Tenants set to move into Halliday Mills apartment complex by the end of November after delays

Tenants are set to begin moving into the redeveloped Halliday Mills apartment complex later this month, according to Louth County Council.

At the most recent meeting of Dundalk Municipal District, Green Party Councillor Marianne Butler queried when tenants were expected to begin moving into the apartment complex, as the original move-in date had been pushed back earlier this year.

Senior Executive at Louth County Council, John Lawrence told the meeting that the first tenants from the housing list were expected to be in the complex by the end of November.

It comes as the housing body delivering the project, Co-operative Housing Ireland (CHI), originally told the Democrat in late July that the apartments would be completed and occupied by the end of September.

According to Mr Lawrence, all contracts with CHI have been signed and completed, with the tenants on the housing list set to move-in in multiple stages.

In total there are 85 apartments being delivered by the project, with a mix of one, two and three-bedroom apartments having been built.

The total estimated cost of the apartment block in late July was €21 million, with contractors for the project being employed locally.

The building is six storeys high, with it now being bigger than the original Ard Dealgan apartments built in the early 2000s.

The Halliday Mills complex is CHI’s first development in Louth, with the housing body saying that they are looking at developing in both Ardee and Drogheda in the near future, with plans expected to come to fruition in mid-2022.