Louth women seeking career supports can now avail of expanded WorkEqual service

Louth women seeking support to enter the workforce or progress their careers can now avail of the services on offer from WorkEqual, a charity that provides professional styling, mentoring, workshops and career consulting programmes, free of charge.

WorkEqual began life 10 years ago as Dress for Success Dublin but have announced its rebrand and new name – to reflect the fact its service provision is now available nationwide.

WorkEqual CEO Angela Smith said: “Dress for Success has made a huge difference to thousands of women over the past decade.

"The focus has been to equip women to enter or return to the workforce. WorkEqual will bolster this work with significantly enhanced initiatives aimed at helping women reach their full potential.

“Over the past decade, we have developed into a national organisation with over 40 expert volunteers, providing a range of services for women seeking employment.

"We are proud to have supported more than 3,000 women in total, 60% of whom have gone on to secure a job or return to education.

“Under our new brand, WorkEqual, we will bolster this work with mentoring initiatives, bespoke training programmes, and one-to-one coaching.

"We’re also very excited to now advocate for women generally within the employment sphere at national level. We have the expertise on the ground to advise policymakers on how we can ensure men and women are equally valued in employment.”

WorkEqual will continue to provide all its existing services, including confidence coaching, interview and CV preparation, mentoring and styling services.

The rebrand of the charity is taking place to reflect the expanding range of employment services for women across Ireland, who are seeking to enter or re-enter the workplace.