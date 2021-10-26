Companion who brings elderly person to Dundalk's Aura goes for free this week

Aura swimming pool
Aura Leisure facility in Dundalk said they are very aware and mindful of the social and health benefits a swim in the pool, an aqua class or a session in the gym can do for a person.
A spokesperson for Aura said they are also very aware of some of the social isolation and loneliness that exists within our elderly community.
So for next week - if a volunteer a carer or a family member would like to bring an elderly friend and introduce them to this as an activity they could engage in - the companion goes free ! They just need to call to pre book 042 9336230
