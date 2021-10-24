Dundalk court: Repeatedly punched and kicked a man

A 20 year old man who repeatedly punched and kicked a man who had pushed his girlfriend and broken her earphones, thinking she had a taser, has had his case adjourned at Dundalk district court, so he can pay the victim €500 as a token of his remorse.

The solicitor for Cian Ward formerly with an address at Gosling Terrace, Dundalk but who's now living in Dublin, told the court last Wednesday that his client had brought the money with him but had lost his wallet which contained the cash and his bank card.

Both men were before the court for separate prosecutions - Cian Ward was charged with assaulting Paul Spollen causing him harm on July 15th last year.

Mr. Spollen with an address at Back Lane Hostel, Dublin 8 was charged with assaulting the woman and causing criminal damage.

The court heard the 62 year old ,who was described as a vulnerable man, had a slight cut to his ear and swelling on his face, when gardai arrived on the scene.

He told them he thought the woman had a taser, he felt threatened and ran to take it off her and broke her earphones.

A witness told gardai a man had approached Paul Spollen and hit him 16 times and stamped on him.

Cian Ward said his girlfriend had texted him saying she needed help and claimed he heard her scream as he ran back across the car park, and she told him she’d been attacked.

However, Judge Eirinn McKiernan said there was no justification for what he did saying he kept kicking Paul Spollekn like he was a piece of dirt on the ground and she rejected Cian Ward’s claim that he thought his unborn child was dead saying his partner was standing up fit and well”.

The cases were adjourned and last Wednesday Judge McKiernan dismissed the case against Mr. Spollen under the Probation Act after he paid €500 compensation to the woman.

The judge also put back Mr. Ward's case to January 5th for an updated Probation report and payment of €500 to Mr. Spollen.