23/10/2021

Dundalk Court: Public order offences after allegedly condemning homosexuality

Three men from Northern Ireland arrested for public order offences after allegedly using a public address system in Dundalk to condemn homosexuality, had their cases adjourned at the local district court last week.

Sean Tully (43) from Alexander Avenue, Belfast and Robert Ervine (39) and Ryan Williamson (44) with addresses at Loughbrickland, Banbridge are each charged with engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour and failing to comply with the direction of a Garda at Market Square, Dundalk on September 21st last.

Tully and Williamson are also accused of failing to provide their name and address to a garda.
Judge Eirinn McKiernan put back the case for hearing on December 8th.

