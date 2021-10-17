Dundalk court: Brothel in house

A 57 year old man arrested as part of a Garda operation targeting prostitution in the Dundalk area, pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.
Sammy Hui with an address at Wellington Quay, Drogheda, admitted to being the tenant, lessee, occupier or person in charge of a premises, at Chapel Street, Dundalk, knowingly permitting it, or part thereof to be used as a brothel between April first 2019 and November 25th of last year.
After the Defence counsel asked for a sentencing date at the next sitting of the court, Judge Mary O'Malley Costelloe adjourned the case to January 11th and remanded the defendant on continuing bail.
