Louth winners of food awards

In a year like no other, Blas na hÉireann have announced the award winners for 2021, with six winners from County Louth.

With the annual pilgrimage to Dingle stalled, this year’s winners tuned in for a second year running from every corner of the country for a virtual celebration of the very best in Irish food.

The winners in Louth were Carlingford Oyster Company Ltd, Hilton Foods, MacNamee's Tea, Morgans Fine Fish - Seafood Innovation Award, Natures Best - Gold, Bronze and Best in Louth, supported by LEO Lout and Pearse Lyons Brewing & Distilling.

The team at Blas na hÉireann has been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2021 went ahead, sustaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink. Chairperson Artie Clifford feels that now, more than ever, it is essential to shine a light and give that all important boost to the talented producers dotted around the island.

"Congratulations to all of the businesses recognised through this year's Blas na hÉireann awards.

"A special congratulations to Natures Best who were awarded Best in County Louth and to all the other prize winners from the Boyne Valley.

"All of these businesses are testament to the high quality, vibrant producers we have throughout the county showcasing the best of what Louth has to offer through the wide range of products considered for these awards,” said Gráinne McKeown, Boyne Valley Flavours.

“These are the 14th annual Blas na hÉireann awards,” says Artie, “and despite the very challenging situation, I am delighted to report a record entry level from producers right across the island.

"This large increase in entries has raised the bar across all categories, allowing us to introduce new products and producers to the buyers and press with whom we work, which is really exciting.

"Congratulations to all the winners and to every producer who participated. It is always such a rewarding experience to see the wealth of exceptional foods being produced on the island of Ireland, and this has been the best year yet.”

Now in their 14th year, the Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them.

The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.