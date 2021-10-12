Search

12/10/2021

Man pleads guilty to burglary of Dundalk restaurant

Man pleads guilty to burglary of Dundalk restaurant

Dundalk courthouse

Reporter:

Court Reporter

A 42 year old man accused of a burglary at a Japanese restaurant in County Louth, has pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court.

Robert Maguire of St. Helena’s, Dundalk admitted entering Atami, Park Street, Dundalk as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, on November 13th last year.

Judge Mary O'Malley Costelloe remanded him in custody with consent to bail, to Dundalk Circuit Court on January 11th next, when a date for sentencing is expected to be fixed.

Dense fog on its way to Louth as status yellow warning issued to 18 counties

Louth Gardaí issue renewed appeal for witnesses of crash outside Ardee in September

Dundalk TD calls for solutions to childcare

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media