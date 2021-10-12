Man pleads guilty to burglary of Dundalk restaurant

Dundalk courthouse
A 42 year old man accused of a burglary at a Japanese restaurant in County Louth, has pleaded guilty at Dundalk Circuit Court.
Robert Maguire of St. Helena’s, Dundalk admitted entering Atami, Park Street, Dundalk as a trespasser with intent to commit theft, on November 13th last year.
Judge Mary O'Malley Costelloe remanded him in custody with consent to bail, to Dundalk Circuit Court on January 11th next, when a date for sentencing is expected to be fixed.
Labour's Ged Nash and Sinn Féin's Ruairí Ó Murchú have criticised the government for the Budget 2022 package
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.