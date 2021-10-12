Search

12/10/2021

Sopranos star Joseph R. Gannascoli set to visit Dundalk in the New Year

The Brooklyn actor played Vito Spatafore in the hit TV series

Sopranos star Joseph R. Gannascoli set to visit Dundalk in the New Year

Joseph R. Gannascoli

Reporter:

Tadgh McNally

Email:

tadgh.mcnally@dundalkdemocrat.ie

Actor in the hit HBO series The Sopranos, Joseph R. Gannascoli, is set to visit Dundalk in the New Year.

Mr Gannascoli, who is a fan of Dundalk FC, will take to McAlester's on Sunday 30th January for a discussion on all things Sopranos, alongside an audience Q&A.

The Bridge Street venue will host "An Evening with Joseph R. Gannascoli", which will see the actor discuss Sopranos as well as his support of Dundalk FC, which was highlighted in several viral social media videos earlier this year.

The event is set to be hosted by local company Irishify.com, which Mr Gannascoli performs personalised shoutout videos for fans.

Fellow Irishify star Joe Rooney, best known for his role as Father Ted in Father Damo, will compere the event.

Tickets are available from Ticketstop.ie.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media