Over €500k allocated to DkIT for financial and mental health supports

Funding worth over €530,000 has been allocated to DkIT for both financial and mental health supports in the college.
€423,000 has been allocated to the Student Hardship Fund while €113,000 is going to wellbeing measures.
Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd has welcomed the package, saying it is “vital” for students.
“As students have now returned to university and college campuses, we need to make sure that additional measures are in place so that students can access the support they need,” said Deputy O'Dowd.
€22 million was allocated to colleges around Ireland.
