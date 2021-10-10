Man claimed in Dundalk court gardai stalked him about the building

A 53 year old man who appeared before the court on public order charges, told Judge Eirinn McKiernan that the garda who arrested him ‘stalked me about the building’.

The officer involved gave evidence of arresting Michael O’Hagan of Mary Street North, Dundalk on the side steps of Dundalk courthouse, Crowe Street at 4.19pm on February 19th last for refusing to give his name and for threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour.

The garda said the defendant was hanging around outside and was behaving “in an irate manner”. The caretaker was attempting to close the court and he was refusing to leave.

The witness said Mr O’Hagan called him a murderer, a moron and a criminal.

The court heard the defendant made no reply when the charges were later put to him after caution.

Mr O’Hagan, who represented himself, claimed he was in the building as he wanted to speak to the judge and alleged the garda “stalked me about the building” which he argued is a public building.

When Judge McKiernan asked him if he had anything to say in respect of the charges before the court the defendant replied

“He came over to me. Said what are you doing here. I said I had every right to be here”.

The Judge asked Mr. O’Hagan if he had anything to say in regards to the guard’s evidence. “He said he asked you to leave and you abused him”.

He reiterated that he had been in the building to speak to Judge McKiernan saying“He followed me around the building”.

Judge McKiernan said she was going to convict on the basis of the evidence.

After hearing Mr. O’Hagan had a number of previous convictions, the most recent of which was recorded two weeks previously when he was fined €105 for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, Judge McKiernan applied the Probation Act.