Search

06/10/2021

Louth Senator calls on Government to rollout an increased awareness campaign on Breast Health 

Louth Senator calls on Government to rollout an increased awareness campaign on Breast Health 

Oireachtas members wore pink to mark #BreastCancerAwarenessMonth as organised by Senator Erin McGreehan

Reporter:

Michelle O'Keeffe

Fianna Fáil Senator Erin McGreehan is urging the Department of Health to rollout an increased awareness campaign around Breast Health.  

Senator McGreehan raised the issue in the Seanad on Tuesday.

Senator Erin McGreehan said:  “Breast cancer is a common cancer in Ireland. More than 3,600 women are diagnosed with it each year. 

“The Department of Health can act now and empower women and men to check themselves to be breast aware.

"We know that early detection saves lives and a full population wide awareness programme will change outcomes.

"I ask that the Department funds an increased awareness campaign by running national adverts on TV, social media and in print, reminding people to check for changes in their breasts and to show people how to check for changes.   

"I would like to thank Cllr Teresa Costello who I am working with on this campaign and as a breast cancer survivor herself she is an incredible wealth of knowledge and an example of sheer determination."  

Senator McGreehan added: “I am an advocate for increased screening however this is a decision for the National Screening Advisory Committee (NSAC).

"As part of the campaign we will be submitting a proposal to the NSAC to recommend that the Department of Health lower the age of screening to 40.”   

In response to Senator McGreehan’s Seanad contribution, the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly’s, statement outlined that as October is Breast Cancer Awareness month the National Screening Service and the HSE have planned an extensive media campaign to highlight key details about screening during COVID-19, breast cancer prevention and symptom awareness.

The Minister’s statement noted also that €10m additional funding was provided to the HSE for Cancer Screening in 2021.

These important new developments will help increase capacity and enable screening of individuals who had to defer their appointments because of COVID-19. This includes two new mobile screening units for BreastCheck planned for Donegal and Dublin.   

Dundalk author's novel adapted for the stage premiering in An Táin

Local council holding a competition to design a new chain of office for Louth Cathaoirleach

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media